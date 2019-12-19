  • 23:32 Dec 21, 2019

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Nashik

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 19, 2019 4:59 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Vodafone and Idea networks in Nashik.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Ltd has announced the launch of TurboNet 4G Nashik. The company has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Vodafone and Idea networks in Nashik. 

 

The company has revealed that with 300 sites in Nashik, the coverage for Vodafone and Idea brands has increased by 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively. With this, TurboNet 4G is now available to Vodafone Idea customers in key cities of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Beed, Karad, Gondiya, Ratnagiri in the Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani and Washim in Maharashtra.

 

The TurboNet 4G brings the consolidation of its radio network integration and deployment of technologies such as Spectrum Re-farming, M-MIMO, 4G on 900 MHz, TDD and Small Cells. This will help to boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.

 

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion Rajendra Chourasia, Circle Business Head, Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited said “With TurboNet 4G, over 4 crore Vodafone Idea customers in 37 Districts of Maharashtra & Goa will be able to get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones. Starting with Nashik and other key towns, TurboNet 4G will soon be rolled out across other major cities and towns in the circle. With a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of further strengthening our market position In Maharashtra & Goa”.

 

Previously, Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of two new prepaid plans for its customers. The company has introduced Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans across all circles. To start with Rs 219 prepaid plan, it offers 1GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming. 

 

The pack comes with 100 SMS per day and it has a validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs 419 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2Gb of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on all networks. The pack comes with a validity of 56 days and it also offers 100 SMS messages per day.

Reliance Jio follows Airtel and Vodafone Idea to increase mobile tariffs

Vodafone Idea follow Airtel, removes FUP limit from voice calling on unlimited prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 219, Rs 449 prepaid plans with unlimited voice calls

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone Idea Vodafone TurboNet 4G Idea TurboNet 4G Idea Cellular Vodafone India operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Reliance Jio rolls out VoWi-Fi service in these three circles

Vodafone introduces 4 new prepaid plans in India

Airtel updates list of smartphones supporting Airtel Wi-Fi Calling

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies