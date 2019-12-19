Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Nashik

The company has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Vodafone and Idea networks in Nashik.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has announced the launch of TurboNet 4G Nashik. The company has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Vodafone and Idea networks in Nashik.

The company has revealed that with 300 sites in Nashik, the coverage for Vodafone and Idea brands has increased by 32 per cent and 21 per cent respectively. With this, TurboNet 4G is now available to Vodafone Idea customers in key cities of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Parbhani, Beed, Karad, Gondiya, Ratnagiri in the Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani and Washim in Maharashtra.

The TurboNet 4G brings the consolidation of its radio network integration and deployment of technologies such as Spectrum Re-farming, M-MIMO, 4G on 900 MHz, TDD and Small Cells. This will help to boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion Rajendra Chourasia, Circle Business Head, Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited said “With TurboNet 4G, over 4 crore Vodafone Idea customers in 37 Districts of Maharashtra & Goa will be able to get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones. Starting with Nashik and other key towns, TurboNet 4G will soon be rolled out across other major cities and towns in the circle. With a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of further strengthening our market position In Maharashtra & Goa”.

Previously, Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of two new prepaid plans for its customers. The company has introduced Rs 219 and Rs 449 prepaid plans across all circles. To start with Rs 219 prepaid plan, it offers 1GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on local, STD and national roaming.

The pack comes with 100 SMS per day and it has a validity of 28 days. Furthermore, the Rs 419 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2Gb of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on all networks. The pack comes with a validity of 56 days and it also offers 100 SMS messages per day.