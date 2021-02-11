Advertisement

Vodafone Idea refarms 3G spectrum for 4G services across 7 cities in Uttar Pradesh

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2021 3:30 pm

Vi 3G customers can upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet.
Vi has commenced the process of refarming of 3G spectrum to 4G across 7 cities in Uttar Pradesh, which will substantially enhance GIGAnet 4G capacity in these cities. The brand has commenced migration of  3G spectrum to 4G in Haldwani, Agra, Dehradun, Moradabad, Rudrapur, Hardwar and Lucknow to reinforce existing 4G capacity

This development, coming on the heels of the deployment of 5 MHz of 2100 MHz spectrum band in the circle, means that Vi customers in the state will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage. The existing 4G infrastructure will be ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, giving Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in UP.

Ookla, the global leader in broadband testing and web-based network diagnostic applications, has verified GIGAnet from Vi as the fastest 4G network in India, including Uttar Pradesh. Vi customers can enjoy the fastest 4G experience when they use a 4G SIM in a 4G handset.

Vi 3G customers can upgrade to a 4G SIM, free of cost and start experiencing the full potential of Vi GIGAnet. Vi 3G customers in UP have the choice of upgrading from the safety of their home, by availing free doorstep delivery of 4G SIM. The request can be placed by calling on SIM upgrade helpline 95659 99992.

 

Vodafone Idea will continue to offer 2G services in Uttar Pradesh, confirmed the company.

Pamesh Gupta, Cluster Head- Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand, Vodafone Idea said “The network augmentation initiative is our endeavour to offer our customers an enhanced 4G experience to complement the surge in data demand. Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in UP. We have currently commenced the 3G to 4G refarming exercise in 7 cities in the state. Efforts are on to cover the rest of UP at an early date”.

 


