Advertisement

Vodafone Idea might raise tariffs 15-20% by end of the year or early next year

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 1:38 pm

Latest News

Bharti Airtel may follow but both will closely watch rival Reliance Jio’s moves and calibrate their rates accordingly.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea is reportedly looking to increase tariffs by 15-20% by the end of the year or early next year. The operator is attempting to maintain the balance between making a financial recovery and bearing losses from customers.

A new report by ET Telecom says Bharti Airtel may follow but both will closely watch rival Reliance Jio’s moves and calibrate their rates accordingly.

“The company is likely to increase tariffs even as telcos wait for the regulator to fix floor prices,” ET quoted familiar person. The other person said Vi could hike rates as early as in December. They also claimed that there are internal talk of raising tariffs by as much as 25%, the people said that may be difficult to implement at one go.

In December 2019, country’s three private telcos increased rates in December 2019 for the first time after the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm in 2016. However, Vi’s average revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 119 at the end of the September quarter still lags that of Bharti Airtel (Rs 162) and Jio (Rs 145).

Vi MD Ravinder Takkar had earlier said that the present tariff rates are “unsustainable” and it would not “shy away” from being the first to increase them.

“Ongoing consultations around floor price (for data rates) doesn’t stop anyone from hiking tariffs, but the timing has to be right, but we can assure you that the tariff hike decision is not far away,” Takkar told analysts after the second-quarter results. Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal has said that while it will not be the first operator to raise prices, it will instantly follow its peers, as it also agrees that current rates are unsustainable.

However, it is still not clear if Jio will hike the tariffs as well. In the July-September quarter, Jio added 7 million subscribers compared with Airtel’s 14 million. Vi lost 8 million users. as per ET report.

Vodafone Idea announces brand new identity, now 'VI'

Jio woes postpaid users of airtel, Vodafone Idea with new offer

Vi announces data rollover for unlimited prepaid plans starting at Rs 249

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Tata Sky offering upto Rs 400 discount for new connections, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box price dropped again

Airtel Payments Bank starts offering Car Insurance facility

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies