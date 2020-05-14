Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces voice based contactless recharge at retail outlets

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 12:49 pm

As retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores.
Vodafone Idea has introduced an initiative to facilitate contactless recharges at retail outlets, while maintaining social distancing between the customer and the retailer.

This has been made possible through Vodafone Idea’s Smart Connect retailer app which allows retailers to recharge without having to hand over the phone to the customer to enter their mobile number. The customer or retailer can simply speak out the ten-digit mobile number on the device and the Google voice enabled feature will capture the command from a distance of up to ten feet.

When a customer comes to a retailer for recharge, the retailer often hands over the phone (with the Smart Connect Retailer App opened) to the customer to type in their mobile number, to ensure accuracy in entering the number. However, it is not a practical option now in the current times of social distancing.

As retail outlets in various Orange and Green zones across the country start to open, Vodafone Idea is ensuring complete implementation of social distancing protocol at its stores. In order to facilitate contactless recharges, Smart Connect is now enabled with voice based recharge feature and is available at all Vodafone Idea own stores and multi-branded stores. The customer can speak out the mobile number that will get captured and reflect in the Recharge tab. The subsequent recharge journey will continue as per existing process.

Currently, the voice based feature supports Hindi and English language and can take commands of mobile number in different variations as well. More languages will be rolled out in a phased manner.

Speaking about the new Voice based Contactless Recharge program, Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea said, “As a customer oriented telecom operator, it is our constant endeavor to come up with products and services relevant to the times and keep our customers connected at all times. In line with our Digital first approach, we are digitizing our processes to offer convenient and efficient services to our nearly 300 million customers. The industry-first, Voice based Contactless Recharge enables recharges without touch and is extremely relevant in these times when maintaining social distancing is the need of the hour to stay safe.”

