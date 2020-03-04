Vodafone Idea introduces TurboNet 4G in Pune

Vodafone Idea customers can enjoy live TV shows, latest movies and a variety of original content on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV App.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has today announced the launch of TurboNet 4G in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The company has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Vodafone and Idea networks in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.



The launch of Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G follows the successful completion of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies such as Massive-MIMO, 4G on 900 MHz and Small Cells. The operator claims that this will help to boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.



TurboNet 4G is now available to Vodafone and Idea customers in the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, in addition to Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Beed, Karad, Gondiya, Ratnagiri and in the Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Bhandara, Wardha, Yavatmal & Washim, in Maharashtra & Goa circle.



With the turbo speeds being offered on both the brands, customers can enjoy live TV shows, latest movies and a variety of original content on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV App. Vodafone Idea has partnered with leading content creators and aggregators like Eros, Sony, Zee5, Hungama Play, T-Series, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, TV Today, Discovery and many others that provide an array of free premium content to subscribers to enjoy on TurboNet 4G. Additionally, the company has tie ups with leading content providers like Amazon Prime and Netflix for its premium customers.



Speaking on the occasion Rajendra Chourasia, Business Head - Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited said “With our continued commitment to provide the best possible customer experience in Maharashtra & Goa circle, we have now made the Vodafone Idea network in Pune and PCMC, stronger and faster with better indoor coverage on TurboNet 4G. As we rapidly roll out TurboNet 4G to other towns and cities, over 4 crore Vodafone Idea customers across 37 districts of Maharashtra and Goa will enjoy a strong unified network and rich digital content.”