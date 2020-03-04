  • 16:29 Mar 04, 2020

Advertisement

Vodafone Idea introduces TurboNet 4G in Pune

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 3:30 pm

Latest News

Vodafone Idea customers can enjoy live TV shows, latest movies and a variety of original content on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV App.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Ltd has today announced the launch of TurboNet 4G in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The company has revealed that it has successfully integrated the Vodafone and Idea networks in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The launch of Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G follows the successful completion of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies such as Massive-MIMO, 4G on 900 MHz and Small Cells. The operator claims that this will help to boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.

TurboNet 4G is now available to Vodafone and Idea customers in the cities of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, in addition to Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Baramati, Beed, Karad, Gondiya, Ratnagiri and in the Districts of Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Bhandara, Wardha, Yavatmal & Washim, in Maharashtra & Goa circle.

With the turbo speeds being offered on both the brands, customers can enjoy live TV shows, latest movies and a variety of original content on Vodafone Play and Idea Movies and TV App. Vodafone Idea has partnered with leading content creators and aggregators like Eros, Sony, Zee5, Hungama Play, T-Series, SunNXT, ShemarooMe, Hoichoi, TV Today, Discovery and many others that provide an array of free premium content to subscribers to enjoy on TurboNet 4G. Additionally, the company has tie ups with leading content providers like Amazon Prime and Netflix for its premium customers.

Speaking on the occasion Rajendra Chourasia, Business Head - Maharashtra & Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited said “With our continued commitment to provide the best possible customer experience in Maharashtra & Goa circle, we have now made the Vodafone Idea network in Pune and PCMC, stronger and faster with better indoor coverage on TurboNet 4G. As we rapidly roll out TurboNet 4G to other towns and cities, over 4 crore Vodafone Idea customers across 37 districts of Maharashtra and Goa will enjoy a strong unified network and rich digital content.”

Vodafone Idea introduces TurboNet 4G in UP West, Rajasthan and West Bengal regions

Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

Vodafone Idea rolls out TurboNet 4G in Nashik

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Idea Vodafone

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

BSNL introduces Rs 551 prepaid plan with 5GB data per day

Vodafone Idea introduces new double data offer on Rs 249, Rs 399, and Rs 599 prepaid plans

Airtel Payments Bank enables Aadhar Enabled Payment System at over 250,00 banking points

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies