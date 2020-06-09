Advertisement

Vodafone Idea installs protective shields at telecom retail outlets

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2020 5:45 pm

Recharge outlets and smartphone retailers in the capital are now donning these safe shields made of hard MDF board and transparent PVC sheet.
Vodafone Idea has announced the installation of protective shields at telecom retail outlets in Delhi NCR. With the reopening of telecom retail outlets, Vodafone Idea customers will once again be able to access services across the counter.

Ensuring safe distancing in the context of the current pandemic for its retail personnel and customers, Vodafone Idea has done another innovation by installing protective shields.

Recharge outlets and smartphone retailers in the capital are now donning these safe shields made of hard MDF board and transparent PVC sheet. The shields prevent direct contact between the retail personnel and customers, even while facilitating customer service efficiently, and ensures complete social distancing within the store premises.

Vodafone Idea is also taking proactive measures to keep customers and store staff safe at Company Retail stores. Starting from hourly sanitization, strict adherence to social distancing norms like safe marking inside stores, queue management outside the stores, one customer per counter, and encouraging and assisting customer to move from touch based transaction to fully digital transaction are some of the other processes being followed at the stores which have reopened.

 Throughout the lockdown period, Vodafone Idea has undertaken a slew of operational and service related initiatives to ensure customers remain connected. Examples:

- Google Voice-based contactless recharges at stores

- Introduced multiple digital modes of recharges and bill payments for customers to avail services from the comfort and safety of their homes

- #RechargeForGood initiative to enable digital savvy customers to recharge for digitally unconnected

- Launch of industry first, AI powered, virtual service assistant on Whatsapp

- Enabled 2G customers to recharge through SMS and USSD

- Rs 10 talk time credit and extension of unrestricted incoming service to 100 million low income customers

- Home delivery of SIM cards

Speaking about the new Retailer Shield initiative, Arvinder Singh Sachdeva, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “As a responsible, service oriented telecom operator, it has been our constant endeavor to keep our customers connected on Delhi NCR’s fastest 4G network during the Covid lockdown and enable efficient services to them while they stay home safely. With the resumption of commercial activities and opening of our stores, we are taking full care to ensure safe health of our retailers and customers in Delhi & NCR. We have installed protective shields at Telecom outlets across Delhi NCR to safely and efficiently deliver services to our customers through these outlets.”  

Latest News from Vodafone

