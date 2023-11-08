Vodafone Idea banking on Cloud gaming

Vodafone Idea, an Indian telecom Service provider, showcased consumer use cases at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) held from October 27 to October 29.

One of the notable presentations was Vi AirFiber, a smart home experience promising seamless connectivity and high-speed 5G for connected devices. While Vi AirFiber could become the company’s fixed wireless access (FWA) offering, its commercial 5G services are still pending. In contrast, competitors like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have already made significant strides in 5G deployments, launching their fixed Broadband services.

Vodafone Idea also showcased two virtual reality (VR) gaming experiences. In partnership with iB Cricket, VR Cricket allowed users to experience a cricket stadium and a live match virtually. VR Combat Shooting, developed with Yudiz Solutions, offered an intense VR shooting experience. These VR use cases were mirrored on TV screens.

The company collaborated with Deloitte India to introduce XREduTech, an educational metaverse experience. It offered students an immersive journey through the history of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and paid tribute to Rakesh Sharma, India’s first citizen in space. This XR-based experience aimed to transform traditional classroom training.

Recognizing the rise of cloud gaming, Vodafone Idea presented an immersive cloud gaming service with CareGame, ensuring users could enjoy gaming anytime and anywhere without high-end hardware.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi had earlier said, “Growing affordability of smartphones and faster data speeds have contributed to the immense popularity of mobile gaming in India. With 5G in India, the gaming industry is likely to grow manifold.”

Mobile gaming has been a major focus area of growth for Vi’s content strategy in the last few months. They had also added esports to their gaming catalogue.