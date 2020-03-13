  • 16:53 Mar 13, 2020

Advertisement

Vivo Z1X 8GB variant price slashed by Rs 4,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 13, 2020 11:53 am

Latest News

The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.
Advertisement

Vivo launched a new variant of Vivo Z1X with 8GB RAM for Rs 21,990 last year. The company has now slashed the price of this variant in India by Rs 4,000. The 8GB variant is now priced at Rs 17,990. The new discounted price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Vivo E-store.

 

Vivo earlier this year also slashed the price of other two variants of Z1X with 4GB and 6GB RAM after which the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Advertisement

 

The Vivo Z1X features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Incell SAMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.  It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and the company has bundled a 22.5W Vivo flash charge technology and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s own FunTouch OS running on top of it. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with an Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 

On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type C and dual-SIM support. The device measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm and it weighs 189.6 grams.

 

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme XT vs Vivo Z1X: Refined mid-range challengers

Vivo Z1X new variant with 8GB RAM launched for Rs 21,990

Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus to invest up to USD 30 mn in 5G research and development labs

Vivo V19 tipped to launch in India soon

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro first OxygenOS open beta update brings Live Caption and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies