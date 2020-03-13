Vivo Z1X 8GB variant price slashed by Rs 4,000

The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

Vivo launched a new variant of Vivo Z1X with 8GB RAM for Rs 21,990 last year. The company has now slashed the price of this variant in India by Rs 4,000. The 8GB variant is now priced at Rs 17,990. The new discounted price is now reflecting on Flipkart and Vivo E-store.

Vivo earlier this year also slashed the price of other two variants of Z1X with 4GB and 6GB RAM after which the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.

The Vivo Z1X features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Incell SAMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and the company has bundled a 22.5W Vivo flash charge technology and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s own FunTouch OS running on top of it.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with an Adreno 616 GPU. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type C and dual-SIM support. The device measures 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13mm and it weighs 189.6 grams.

The phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.