Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x price slashed in India

Vivo has now slashed the price of its two new smartphones - Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x. The new discounted prices are now reflecting on Vivo India online store and Flipkart.



Vivo Z1 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 12,990 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,990 after a price cut of Rs 1,000. Vivo Z1 Pro comes in Sonic Black and Sonic Blue colours.



Vivo Z1x has also received a price cut of Rs 1,000 after which, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,990 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The Vivo Z1X comes in two colour options including Fusion Blue and Phantom Purple.



Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.52-inch Full HD+ display having a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone comes armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouch OS 9.0 on top and gets its juices from a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.



The phone has a triple camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel as primary lens along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front which is housed inside the punch-hole display.



Vivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Incell SAMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor along with an Adreno 616 GPU. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with company’s own FunTouch OS running on top of it and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W Vivo flash charge technology.



On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a triple-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 120-degree 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, it comes with a 32-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.