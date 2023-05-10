Vivo Y78 5G launches with Dimensity 7020 SoC: Check detailed specs, price

Vivo launched the Y78+ 5G smartphone in China back last month and now, the brand has launched the Vivo Y78 5G in its home country. The new Vivo Y-series device comes packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset, which is actually a rebadged version of the Dimensity 930 chipset. Read on to know more about the device.

Vivo Y78 5G: Price

The Vivo device comes in multiple variants, with the 8GB + 128GB model costing CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,500). It also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants, priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,100) and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,600), respectively. The device is available in Black, Jade Porcelain Blue, and Phoenix Feather Gold colourways.

Vivo Y78 5G: Specifications

The new Vivo phone has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD panel with a 19.9:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2388×1080 pixels. It has a pixel density of 394 PPI and a 91.06 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset packs the Dimensity 7020 chipset from MediaTek, under the hood. The phone runs Origin OS 3 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the Vivo Y78 5G. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery powers the device, that supports 44W fast charging. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging.