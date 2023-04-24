HomeNewsVivo Y78+ 5G arrives with a curved screen: All details

Vivo Y78+ 5G arrives with a curved screen: All details

Vivo has launched the Y78+ 5G smartphone in China, which also happens to be the first Y-series device with a curved screen.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Vivo Y78+ 5g

Highlights

  • Vivo Y78+ 5G has been launched
  • Vivo Y78+ 5G comes with a curved screen
  • Vivo Y78+ 5G has dual rear cameras

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China that is also an addition to its Y-series of devices. The new device, Vivo Y78+ 5G, is also the first smartphone in the brand’s Y-series to come equipped with a curved screen. Read on to learn more about the smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo Y78+ 5G: Price

Vivo Y78+ 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB trim that is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 19,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,300) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,700). The Y78+ 5G comes in Moon Shadow Black, Warm Sun Gold, and Sky Blue.

Vivo Y78+ 5G: Specifications

The Vivo device has a 6.78-inch OLED full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch hole at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 105 percent NTSC colour gamut, an 8000000:1 contrast ratio, and 1,300 nits of brightness.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. The phone runs Origin OS 3 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the Vivo Y78+ 5G. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Also See:

Redmi K60 series, Note 12 Pro Speed, Buds 4 Youth Edition,…

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.