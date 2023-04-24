Vivo Y78+ 5G arrives with a curved screen: All details

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in China that is also an addition to its Y-series of devices. The new device, Vivo Y78+ 5G, is also the first smartphone in the brand’s Y-series to come equipped with a curved screen. Read on to learn more about the smartphone from Vivo.

Vivo Y78+ 5G: Price

Vivo Y78+ 5G comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB trim that is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 19,000), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,300) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,700). The Y78+ 5G comes in Moon Shadow Black, Warm Sun Gold, and Sky Blue.

Vivo Y78+ 5G: Specifications

The Vivo device has a 6.78-inch OLED full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch hole at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 105 percent NTSC colour gamut, an 8000000:1 contrast ratio, and 1,300 nits of brightness.

The handset packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset under the hood. The phone runs Origin OS 3 based on Android 13 on the software side. You get up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the Vivo Y78+ 5G. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and a USB Type-C port for charging.