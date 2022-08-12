Vivo Y77e 5G launched with Dimensity 810 SoC

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone called Y77e 5G. The new Y-series smartphone has been unveiled in China with a Dimensity 810 processor and a dual camera setup at the back. Apart from that, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and also supports 18W charging.

The Vivo Y77e 5G has a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model which is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 20,000). The phone comes in two other options: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage whose prices aren’t confirmed yet. The device comes in three colour options namely Black, Blue and Pink.

Vivo Y77e 5G Specifications

The Vivo Y77e 5G sports a 6.58-inch AMOLED display that produces an FHD+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 60Hz refresh rate. The devices seems to have water-drop notch display which houses the front facing 8-megapixel sensor as well. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 2.1 storage.

At the rear, the smartphone has a dual camera system, including a 13-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In related news, Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V25 Pro in India on August 17. Vivo has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a colour-changing back design and a 3D curved screen. It will be featuring a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera that will have optical image stabilisation. The camera setup will also come with hybrid image stabilisation for vlogging and night videography