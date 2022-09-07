Vivo Y75s launched Dimensity 700, 64MP triple rear cameras

Vivo Y75s is the latest Y-series smartphone from the Chinese brand to launch in China. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and also supports 18W fast charging. Further, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery, gets the extended RAM feature and has microSD card support.

The Vivo Y75s 5G comes in two configurations including 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 21,700) and CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,200), respectively. It is available in colours like Iris and Starry Night.

Vivo Y75s Specifications

Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 90.61% screen-to-body ratio and 401 ppi. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the device has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y75s runs on Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean on top and is backed up by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Meanwhile in related news to Vivo, it was recently leaked that Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio will launch in India in mid-September. Both are tipped to arrive as entry-level smartphones. The leak further says that Vivo has collaborated with Jio to launch these upcoming Vivo devices. It is to be noted that Vivo has not officially announced anything for these launches.