Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio to reportedly launch in India in September

A leak has suggested that Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio devices will be launched in India in collaboration with Jio.

  • Vivo Y02s was launched outside India recently
  • It has a 5,000mAh battery
  • It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y35 smartphone in India. Now the brand is tipped to launch
Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio smartphones in India soon as well.

As per tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio will launch in India in mid-September. Both are tipped to arrive as entry-level smartphones. The leak further says that Vivo has collaborated with Jio to launch these upcoming Vivo devices. It is to be noted that Vivo has not officially announced anything for these launches.

The Vivo Y02s was recently unveiled in the Philippines. The phone is priced at PHP 6,499 (approx Rs 9,250) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The Vivo Y02s is likely to be priced similarly in India. It is available for purchase in two colour options including Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue.

Vivo Y02s Specifications

Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 32GB and 64GB of storage.

For the camera, the phone has two large circular cutouts, one of which houses the LED flash module. The phone will feature a single 8MP primary camera sensor. In addition, for the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

The Vivo Y02s runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. Vivo claims that the phone can offer up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, 7 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of music playback. There’s no fingerprint sensor on the phone though.

The phone features a headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, and more.

Vivo Y02s

Vivo Y02s
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio P35
  • RAM (GB)3
  • Storage32, 64
  • Display6.51-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera5MP
  • Primary Camera8MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

