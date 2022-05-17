Vivo Y75 4G India launch teased, Specs surface online

Vivo launched the Y75 5G smartphone in India in January and it is now gearing up to launch the 4G variant of the same smartphone with different specifications. The launch of the Vivo Y75 was teased by the brand where it says the smartphone is ’Coming Soon’. However, leaks speculate that it would launch in India on May 22.

The teaser from the brand was shared via Vivo India’s official Twitter handle. The teaser also shows us the smartphone from the rear. Vivo Y75 comes in two colour options – Moonlight Shadow and Dancing Waves. It is expected to sell under Rs 20,000 price mark in India. As for the specifications of the device, these were leaked as well.

Vivo Y75 Specifications (Rumoured)

Per tipster Paras Gulani, the Vivo Y75 will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with an under-display fingerprint scanner for security. Under the hood, it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Vivo Y75 should be backed by a 4,050mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge technology.

For optics, the device will feature a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP super macro shooter. On the front, you should be getting a 44MP shooter for video calls and selfies. Vivo Y75 will boot Android 11-based FunTouchOS 12 out of the box.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y75 will include 4G, Dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port for data transfer and charging. The device also has Hi-res audio certification. Moreover, Vivo is also providing a Type-C to 3.5mm connector in the box for connecting wired earphones.

In related news to Vivo, the brand has listed a new smartphone called Vivo T2 on its China website which is now available for pre-order. Furthermore, a new leak also suggests what processor it could come with and when the Vivo T2 could launch.