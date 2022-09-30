HomeNewsVivo Y73t launched: Price, features and Specs

Vivo Y73t launched: Price, features and Specs

Vivo has announced the Y73t smartphone, which comes with a Dimensity 700 SoC, dual rear cameras and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Highlights

  • Vivo Y73t comes with a full-HD+ display
  • Vivo Y73t has Dimensity SoC under the hood
  • Vivo Y73t has dual rear cameras

Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone in China, called the Vivo Y73t. The new smartphone is powered by the Dimensity 700 processor and is 5G enabled as well. Further, the smartphone packs a big 6000mAh battery that has support for 44W FlashCharge as well.

Vivo Y73t Price and Variants

The Vivo Y73t comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage trims. These variants are priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,000), CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,500), and CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 21,000) respectively. It is offered in Autumn, Fog Blue, and Mirror Black colours. It is set to go on sale in China from October 10. We

Vivo Y73t Specifications

Vivo Y73t sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo device has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y75s runs on Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top and is backed up by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 44W fast charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack.

  • ChipsetDimensity 700
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.58-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery6000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

