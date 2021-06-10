Vivo Y73 launched in India for Rs 20,990 with Helio G95, 64MP triple rear cameras

ivo Y73 will be available on Flipkart in addition to vivo.com and offline stores.

Vivo has today launched Vivo Y73 smartphone in India. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and more. Let's look at the pricing and specifications details of the new Vivo phone.

Vivo Y73 Pricing

Vivo Y73 is priced at Rs 20,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model and it comes in two colour options - Diamond Flare and Roman Black. Vivo Y73 will be available on Flipkart in addition to vivo.com and offline stores.

Vivo Y73 Specifications

Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Vivo Y73 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, Vivo Y73 runs Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weighs 170 grams.