Advertisement

Vivo Y73 launched in India for Rs 20,990 with Helio G95, 64MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2021 1:38 pm

Latest News

ivo Y73 will be available on Flipkart in addition to vivo.com and offline stores.
Advertisement

Vivo has today launched Vivo Y73 smartphone in India. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, 6.44-inch full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and more. Let's look at the pricing and specifications details of the new Vivo phone.

 

Vivo Y73 Pricing

 

Advertisement

Vivo Y73 is priced at Rs 20,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model and it comes in two colour options - Diamond Flare and Roman Black. Vivo Y73 will be available on Flipkart in addition to vivo.com and offline stores.

 

Vivo Y73 Specifications

 

Vivo Y73 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 408ppi pixel density, up to 570 nits brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

 

Vivo Y73 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth-sensing lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera for selfies and video calls.

 

On the software front, Vivo Y73 runs Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

 

For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock support as well. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual Sim, 2.4/5GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, it measures 161.24x74.3x7.38mm and weighs 170 grams.

 

Vivo Y73 spotted on official website revealing key specs

Vivo Y73s goes official with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo Y73 (2021) specifications leaked in full, to launch in India this month

Vivo Y73 confirmed to launch in India on June 10

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Alleged Realme X9 spotted On TENAA listing, design and specs revealed

Samsung 50MP ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor announced

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies