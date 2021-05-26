Advertisement

Vivo Y73 (2021) briefly appears on Google Play Console, IMEI listing confirms model name

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2021 12:16 pm

The Vivo Y73 (2021) has appeared on the Google Play Console which reveals the key specifications of the smartphone. The IMEI listing further confirms the moniker of the phone.

Vivo is allegedly working on a new smartphone called the Vivo Y73 (2021) that could be soon launched as an entry-level smartphone. The phone has briefly made an appearance on the Google Play Console and IMEI websites that reveal the key specifications and the model name respectively.

 

The Vivo Y73 (2021) should carry the model number V2059 while the Google Play Console listing reveals the smartphone will have a FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) display. The listing also has a picture of the phone with a water drop notch, however, it could just be a placeholder image and not the actual picture of the device.

 

Further, the listing says it will be powered by the MediaTek MT6785 chipset, which is a Helio G90-series processor. The SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM and there will be more variants on offer with at least 128GB of storage, presumably. The phone will run on Android 11 out of the box. 

 

That is all which the listing reveals as of now. There's no word on when the device will launch and Vivo hasn't made any official announcements yet.

 

In related news to Vivo, another 5G smartphone by Vivo called the Vivo V21e was recently spotted on Geekbench. As per the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V21e will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. 

