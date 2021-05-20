Vivo V21e 5G spotted on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM

Vivo V21e 5G will likely feature the same set of specs as the V21 5G with a different processor.

Vivo launched Vivo V21 5G in India last month. Now the company will soon be launching another 5G smartphone called as the Vivo V21e. The Vivo V21e been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V21e will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in other variants as well.

It has the model number V2055 in the listing, spotted by 91Mobiles. For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Vivo V21e 5G has scored 462 and 1502 points, respectively.

Vivo V21e 5G has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at an imminent launch.



Vivo V21e 5G will likely feature the same set of specs as the V21 5G with a different processor. We expect the phone to surface in more leaks in the coming days. Stay tuned to The Mobile Indian for more updates on this.

To recall, Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging and runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.