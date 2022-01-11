Vivo Y72 5G receives price cut in India

Vivo Y72 5G was launched in India in July last year as the company’s first 5G handset under the Y-series. Now the device has received a permanent price cut of Rs 1000.

Vivo Y72 5G was launched in only one memory configuration of 8GB + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999. Now after the price cut, the phone comes at Rs 19,999. The price cut was reported by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom.

The phone comes with two colour options – Prism Magic and Slate Gray. Let’s look at Vivo Y72 5G specifications and features.

Vivo Y72 5G Specifications

Vivo Y72 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080×2408 pixels) display. It has a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the camera front. For the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Under the hood, the phone should be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. It is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, there is an option to expand the ram virtually as well.

Vivo Y72 5G is loaded with a 5000mAh battery. In addition, it supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11.1 on top. In addition, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, and USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

Meanwhile recently Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G were launched in India. Vivo V23 5G is launched at Rs 29,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 34,990.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 38,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The high-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage will retail for Rs 43,990.

Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro 5G Pro come in Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black colour options.