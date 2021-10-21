Vivo Y71t announced with Dimensity 810 SoC, 64MP dual cameras

Vivo has announced a new Y-series smartphone called as Vivo Y71t smartphone in the Chinese market. The phone comes with Dimensity 810 SoC, 64MP dual rear camera, Android 11, 4000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y71t price

The latest device from Vivo is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB model with 256GB is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,400). It comes in Mirage and Midnight Blue colours. There is no information on Indian availability as of yet.

Specs

The Vivo Y71t comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 3000000:1 contrast ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90.1% screen-to-body ratio.

It is powered by the Dimensity 810 chipset which is coupled with Mali-G57 GPU. The phone has up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

ALOS READ: Vivo Y3s launched in India with Helio G35, 5000mAh battery

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. In addition, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/2.0 lens. The phone packs a 4000mAh battery that has 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y71t runs Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.