Advertisement

Vivo Y70s 5G key specifications officially revealed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 12:41 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y70s will be available in Pink and Blue gradient colours.
Advertisement

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y30 in Malaysia. Now the company seems to working on a new smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y70S. Vivo has released two posters of the smartphone which suggests that the phone could be launched soon.

The posters have revealed the design of the smartphone along with its key specifications. As per the posters, the Vivo Y70s will be available in Pink and Blue gradient colours. The front panel shows that it will have a punch-hole screen.

Vivo Y70s

The back panel shows that Vivo Y70S will come with a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. It will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint present on the phone which suggests that it could be sporting an LCD panel.

Vivo Y70s

The Vivo Y70s will be powered by Exynos 880 5G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will be fueled by a 4,500mAh battery which is likely to support 18W fast charging.


Vivo hasn’t revealed a launch date for Y70s yet. We expect the company to reveal more details about the phone in the coming days.

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile, Vivo will launch Vivo X50 5G-enabled smartphone in China on June 1. Vivo X50 5G smartphone will come with a punch-hole design at the front, which is now becoming a new standard in the smartphone industry. The back panel of the phone will come with a quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically.

Vivo Y30 launched with 13MP quad-camera setup and 5000mAh battery

Vivo V19 with dual punch-hole selfie cameras launched in India, price starts Rs 27,990

Exclusive: Vivo V20 expected to be launched this year in India

Vivo X50 5G smartphone to lauch on June 1

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo Y70s Vivo Y70s leaks Vivo Y70s launch Vivo Y70s specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Should you spend Rs 8,999 for Moto G8 Power Lite?

Samsung extends e-voucher offer for pre-booked S20 customers in India

Honor 9X Pro to be available for sale today at 12 P.M via Flipkart

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Latest Picture Story

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies