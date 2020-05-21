Vivo Y70s 5G key specifications officially revealed

Vivo Y70s will be available in Pink and Blue gradient colours.

Vivo recently launched Vivo Y30 in Malaysia. Now the company seems to working on a new smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y70S. Vivo has released two posters of the smartphone which suggests that the phone could be launched soon.



The posters have revealed the design of the smartphone along with its key specifications. As per the posters, the Vivo Y70s will be available in Pink and Blue gradient colours. The front panel shows that it will have a punch-hole screen.





The back panel shows that Vivo Y70S will come with a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. It will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint present on the phone which suggests that it could be sporting an LCD panel.





The Vivo Y70s will be powered by Exynos 880 5G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will be fueled by a 4,500mAh battery which is likely to support 18W fast charging.





Vivo hasn’t revealed a launch date for Y70s yet. We expect the company to reveal more details about the phone in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vivo will launch Vivo X50 5G-enabled smartphone in China on June 1. Vivo X50 5G smartphone will come with a punch-hole design at the front, which is now becoming a new standard in the smartphone industry. The back panel of the phone will come with a quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically.