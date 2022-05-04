Vivo Y55 4G launched with Snapdragon 680, triple cameras

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Vietnam under its Y series, and it is the Vivo Y55 4G which comes with a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. The device employs 50MP triple cameras and looks to be a rebranded iQOO Z6 44W that was recently launched in India. Other features of the smartphone include AMOLED display, fast charging support and more.

The Vivo Y55 is priced at VND 6,990,000 (approx Rs 23,200) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant in Vietnam. It comes in Snow White and Black Star colors.

Vivo Y55 4G Specifications

The Vivo Y55 4G sports a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y55 4G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with a f/2.4 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It has a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support. It runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 and has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, Vivo has now slashed the price of two of its Y-series smartphones. Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y21e have now received a price cut in India. The Vivo Y21 was launched at Rs 13,990 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs 15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB version. After the price cut of Rs 500, it’s available for a starting price of Rs 13,490.