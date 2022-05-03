Vivo Y21, Y21e receive price cut in India

Vivo has now slashed the price of two of its Y-series smartphones. Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y21e have now received a price cut in India.

The Vivo Y21 was launched at Rs 13990 for the 4GB + 64GB version and Rs 15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB version. Now after a price cut of Rs 500, it is available for a starting price of Rs 13,490.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y21e was originally launched at Rs 12,990 for a single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage version. Now after a price cut of Rs 500, the base variant is available for Rs 12,490. The smartphone is already available for purchase on Vivo’s online store and across all partner retail stores.

The price cut was reported by Mumbai based retailer Mahesh Telecom. But the new pricing is not reflecting on Amazon or Flipkart yet.

Vivo Y21e Specifications

The Vivo Y21e comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display comes with an Eye Protection Mode which filters out harmful blue light. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Further, there is also reverse charging feature that can be used to charge other devices.

Vivo Y21 Specifications

The Vivo Y21 comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600×720 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP super macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with f/1.8 aperture. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the Vivo Y21 runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1.