MediaTek Dimensity 9500-Powered Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch in November

Oppo Find X9 series India launch will be taking place in November, which will be a month after they are launched in China. The Find X9 series is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset that was unveiled recently. The devices will launch in China next week.

Source familiar with the development have said to The Mobile Indian that the Oppo Find X9 series India launch will take place in November. While an exact launch date and other details of the device remain unconfirmed, we know that it will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The China launch of the devices is confirmed for October 16, so we should know what they’ll bring to the table on that date considering the Indian variants will have the same specs.

Oppo’s Chief Product Officer Pete Lau confirmed a global launch of the Find X9 series last month itself. However, we don’t know the date for that as well while reports point towards October 28 as the launch date. Oppo says the India launch will take place two weeks after the global launch. The Find X8 series launched in India on November 21 last year, so one can expect the Find X9 series to launch slightly earlier this year in the country.

Speaking of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built on TSMC’s 3nm node, the Processor gets the all-new C1-Ultra core clocked at 4.21GHz, alongside three C1-Premium cores running at 3.5GHz and four C1-Pro performance cores. According to MediaTek, this design offers up to 32 percent higher single-core and 17 percent higher multi-core performance compared to its predecessor.

According to what OPPO has officially confirmed in the past, the display on the Find X9 series will support true 1nit brightness across all apps, surpass Apple in display uniformity and delivering Android’s strongest automatic brightness system. It also features high-frequency PWM dimming for eye protection, new AI-driven active eye care capabilities, and a peak brightness of 3600nits for both bright and dark environments, fine-tuned to the human visual model.

On the hardware front, the Find X9 will come with a 7025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro will be powered by a larger 7500mAh unit. The Pro model will also debut the LYT-828 sensor with industry-first hardware support for dynamic triple exposure, paired with a 200MP ultra-clear telephoto lens. Both devices will get the “Hasselblad 8K Ultra HD Photo” feature leveraging the partnership with Hasselblad, supporting direct output across all focal lengths. All of this will be paired with OPPO’s LUMO super-pixel engine