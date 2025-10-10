Motorola Edge 70 Specifications Leaked Ahead of November Launch

Motorola Edge 70 specifications have been leaked online, ahead of the confirmed November 5 launch of the handset. The Edge 70 is set to be one of the thinnest phones the company has ever made, measuring at a mere 6mm of thickness. The device’s design has also been leaked and here’s everything to know about it.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications (Leaked)

According to a listing on a Polish retailer’s website (via GSMArena) which as now been deleted, the Motorola Edge 70 specifications include a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1220 x 2712 pixels of resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor under the hood.

It will come with at least 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. For optics, you can expect a 50MP front-facing camera and a pair of 50MP shooters on the back, with the primary one supporting OIS. The second sensor could be an ultra-wide angle one but that remains unclear as of now.

Read More: Motorola Rolls Out Android 16 for Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 50 Pro

It will be backed by a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. Next, for connectivity, there will be dual SIM support with a nano-SIM and a second eSIM. Edge 70 will run on Android 16 out of the box according to the listing.

As for the design, it will be available in Pantone Bronze Green along with Pantone Gadget Gray and Lily Pad shades. The device is set to compete with the likes of the iPhone Air, Galaxy S25 Edge, and also the Tecno Pova Slim 5G in terms of thickness. Availability details of the handset, including an India launch, are yet to be confirmed by the brand.