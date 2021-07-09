Vivo Y53s 4G launched with MediaTek Helio G80

Vivo launched the Y53s 5G smartphone last month, and the company has now announced the 4G counterpart of the device. The device comes with a different specification sheet altogether, rather than just the connectivity.

The phone will be sold in Blue, Purple and Black Green colours. In Vietnam, the device is sold for VND6,990,000 (approx Rs 22,600).

Vivo Y53s 4G Specifications

Vivo Y53s 4G

Vivo Y53s 4G sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded with a power button.

For the camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.79 primary sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro shooter and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs FunTouchOS 11.1 based on Android 11. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

In related news to Vivo, the Vivo Y72 5G price has been tipped for India. The Vivo Y72 5G price could have been set for Rs 22,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is reportedly going to launch on July 15 and will also have bank offers at the launch time. Customers will also get a one-time screen replacement on the purchase of the Vivo Y72 5G. Additionally, there will be Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 as well.

Vivo Y72 5G features a 6.58-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2400 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6 percent. Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the phone.