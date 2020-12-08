Advertisement

Vivo Y52s announced with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 08, 2020 11:17 am

Vivo Y52s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.
Vivo has announced the company's latest 5G phone - Vivo Y52s in China. The phone is priced at CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs 18,100) for the 6GB RAM variant and CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 20,300) for the 8GB RAM variant.

 

Vivo Y52s comes in Monet, Coral Sea, and Titanium Grey colour options. The Vivo Y52s comes with 90Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC and more.

Vivo Y52s specifications

 

Vivo Y52s features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a water-drop notch at the top, 20.1:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot.

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

 

Vivo Y52s is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 10 with FuntouchOS 10.5 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

 

The phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.

 

