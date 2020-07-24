Vivo Y51s goes official with Exynos 880 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo Y51s comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options.

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y51s. The phone is priced at 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.



Vivo Y51s comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale in China on July 29.

Vivo Y51s Specifications





Vivo Y51s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.



Vivo Y51s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel punch hole selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.



On the software front, there is Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10 and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.



On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G,WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.