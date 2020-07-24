Advertisement

Vivo Y51s goes official with Exynos 880 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 24, 2020 4:00 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y51s comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options.
Advertisement

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone under its Y-Series lineup called Vivo Y51s. The phone is priced at 1,798 (roughly Rs. 19,100) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Vivo Y51s comes in Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale in China on July 29.

Vivo Y51s Specifications

Vivo Y51s features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU.

Vivo Y51s comes with a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel punch hole selfie camera with f/2.05 aperture.

On the software front, there is Funtouch OS 10.5 over Android 10 and it is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and there is Face Unlock support as well.

On the connectivity front, there is 5G, dual-SIM 4G,WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm and it weighs 190 grams.

Vivo Y30 launched in India for Rs 14,990, sale begins at 8PM today

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Vivo Y70 full specifications revealed ahead of launch

Vivo Y12 (2020) key specifications revealed via Google Play Console listing

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Samsung Galaxy A71 Haze Crush Silver colour variant launched in India

OxygenOS 10.5.2 update for OnePlus Nord arrives with July security patch, OnePlus Buds support and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?
TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5

TikTok Pro Scam, Mediateg 5G Chipset, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Realme V5
Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies