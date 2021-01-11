Advertisement

Vivo Y51A launched in India with 48MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery at Rs 17,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 11, 2021 1:18 pm

Vivo Y51A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.
Vivo has today announced the expansion of its Y series portfolio with the launch of all-new vivo Y51A in India. The Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs 17,990 and is available for purchase in two colours - Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

 

The phone is available on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores. Like all Vivo devices, the Y51A follows Vivo's commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility.

Vivo Y51A Specifications 

 

Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top. Vivo Y51A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.  The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 1TB of storage.

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 163.86 x 75.32 x 8.38 mm and weighs 188 grams.

