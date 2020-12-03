Advertisement

Vivo Y51 announced with 48MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 03, 2020 2:40 pm

Vivo Y51 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top and 60Hz refresh rate.
Vivo has launched Vivo Y51 in Indonesia. Vivo Y51 is priced at IDR 3,599,000 which is approx. Rs 18,750. It comes in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colours.

A recent report revealed that Vivo will be launching Y51 (2020) in the Indian market later this month under Rs 20,000. The phone is said to replace the Vivo S1 Pro which was launched in January this year.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) was also launched in Pakistan earlier. But the phone launched in Indonesia comes with a new design at the back and cahnges in specifications as well. It now comes with a triple camera setup instead of quad camera in the device launched in Pakistan. There is also bigger disply, bigger battrey, more storage and a side fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y51 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a dew-drop notch at the top and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via microSD card slot that allows users to add up to 1TB of storage.
 
On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens,2-megapixel macro sensors with f/2.4 lens. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y51 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

The phone measures 163.86 x 75.32 x 8.38 mm and weighs 188 grams.

Vivo Y51 (2020) announced with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad camera

Vivo Y51 to reportedly launch in India soon under Rs 20,000

