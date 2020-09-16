Advertisement

Vivo Y51 (2020) announced with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 16, 2020 11:28 am

Latest News

The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Advertisement

Back in December 2015, Vivo unveiled the Y51. Now Vivo has launched Vivo Y51 (2020) in Pakistan. The new vivo Y51 comes in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White colours. It's priced at PKR36,999 which is approx. Rs 16,346 and is up for pre-orders in Pakistan till September 18.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Always-on Display mode too. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.
 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup that consists of the 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y51 (2020) is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro receive price cut in India

Vivo V20 SE to be announced on September 24

Vivo Watch likely to launch on September 22

Vivo V20 SE officially teased, imminent launch?

Vivo Watch specifications leaked

Vivo showcases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Note 7 launched in India with 6.95-inch Infinity-O display, 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Galaxy F Series: Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First device

Oppo Reno 4 SE Launching on September 21

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide
Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut

Jio Phone to cost around Rs 3500, Nokia 3.4, Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro price cut
OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?

OnePlus Nord 6GB Variant: Was supposed to launch in Sept, where is it?
Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok

Where is OnePlus Nord 6 GB, VI launches new plan, Samsung Tab A7, Poco X3, TikTok
Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies