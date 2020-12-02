Vivo Y51 to reportedly launch in India soon under Rs 20,000

Vivo Y51 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo launched Vivo Y51 smartphone in Pakistan in September this year. Now the phone will reportedly launch in India soon.



As per a report of MySmartPrice, Vivo Y51 will make its debut in the Indian market later this month. The report further says that the phone will replace the Vivo S1 Pro which was launched in January this year.



At the moment, the exact launch date of Vivo Y51 is not known. The phone will reportedly be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone has already received BIS certification in India which means that the phone will launch in the country soon.



The Vivo Y51 was launched in Pakistan at PKR36,999 which is approx. Rs 16,346. It comes in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White colours.



The Vivo Y51 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Always-on Display mode too. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.





In the camera department, the device has a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.



Vivo Y51 is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 10 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.