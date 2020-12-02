Advertisement

Vivo Y51 to reportedly launch in India soon under Rs 20,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 12:53 pm

Latest News

Vivo Y51 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Advertisement

Vivo launched Vivo Y51 smartphone in Pakistan in September this year. Now the phone will reportedly launch in India soon.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, Vivo Y51 will make its debut in the Indian market later this month. The report further says that the phone will replace the Vivo S1 Pro which was launched in January this year.

At the moment, the exact launch date of Vivo Y51 is not known. The phone will reportedly be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. The phone has already received BIS certification in India which means that the phone will launch in the country soon.

The Vivo Y51 was launched in Pakistan at PKR36,999 which is approx. Rs 16,346. It comes in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White colours.

The Vivo Y51 features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and an Always-on Display mode too. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded via MicroSD card slot that allows users to add up to 256GB of storage.
 

In the camera department, the device has a quad-camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with f/2.4 lenses for capturing macro and bokeh shots. For the front, the phone has 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Vivo Y51 is backed up by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 10 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y51s goes official with Exynos 880 SoC and 48MP triple rear camera

Vivo Y51 (2020) announced with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP quad camera

Vivo Y1s tipped to launch in India in December, price leaked

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi10i, Redmi 9 Power storage and colour variants leaked

Vivo V20 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 44MP dual front cameras

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies