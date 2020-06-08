Advertisement

Vivo Y50 to launch in India on June 10 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 665 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 10:47 am

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.
Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphones under its Y-series - Vivo Y50 in India on June 10.The launch date has been confirmed by a teaser on Flipkart.

 

The microsite for the Vivo Y50 available on Flipkart reveals that the sale of the smartphone will start on June 10. Further, it hs also revealed quite a few specifications for the upcoming smartphone.

As per the Flipkart listing, the Vivo Y50 has a 6.53-inch iView display with full HD+ 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset along with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The back panel of the smartphone has a quad-camera setup. There’s also a physical rear-mounted fingerprint scanner installed at the rear of the device.

To recall, the phone has already been announced in China in April this year. Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC. It has a 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The front has 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture lens.

The Vivo Y50 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 162.04  x 76.46 x 9.11mm and the weight is 197grams.

Latest Smartphones
