Vivo Y50 launched with 5000mAh battery and quad-camera setup

Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in Cambodia under its Y series - Vivo Y50. The phone has been launched with a price tag of $249 (roughly Rs. 18,950) and it comes in Starry Black and Iris Blue colour variants. As per Vivo Cambodia's official Facebook page, the pre-bookings starts today, April 6 till April 11.



Talking about its specifications, the Vivo Y50 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Facebook post does not reveal the processor but as per a post by Sudhanshu Ambhore on Twitter, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 665 SoC.



The phone comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The storage can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot.





The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view of, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. The resolution of the front camera is unknown as of now.



The Vivo Y50 runs on Android 10 out of the box with FunTouch OS on top and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. There’s also a physical rear-mounted fingerprint scanner installed at the rear of the device.