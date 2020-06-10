Advertisement

Vivo Y50 now available for sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 5:21 pm

The Vivo Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.
Vivo Y50 was recently launched in India for Rs 17,990. The phone is now available for sale in India via Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCLiQ, Vivo India’s E-store, and across other retail partners in Iris Blue and Pearl White colours.

 

The Vivo Y50 sports a 6.53-inch iView display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone has 128GB internal storage which can be expanded via it’s dedicated microSD slot..

On the camera front, the smartphone has a quad rear camera setup which includes a includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with 120 degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera with 4cm focal length. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture lens housed inside a punch-hole notch.

The Vivo Y50 comes with Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. It also features a fingerprint reader on the back for additional security.

 

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It measures 162.04  x 76.46 x 9.11mm and the weight is 197grams.

