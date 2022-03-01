Vivo Y33s 5G announced with Dimensity 700 SoC, 13MP dual cameras

Vivo has today launched the Y33s 5G smartphone in China under its Y series. The phone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a dual rear camera setup and Android 11. It also comes with Extended RAM 2.0.

Vivo Y33s 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,500) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,500). The 8GB + 128GB model will cost you at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,100). It comes in Black, Nebula Blue, and Snow Dawn colour options.

Vivo Y33s 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.58-inch HD+ display with 1600 × 720 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20.07:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Vivo Y33s 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM. It also comes with 128 GB of UFS 2.1 storage. that is expandable via a microSD card via a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 12 with Origin OceanOS UI on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G, dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.