Vivo T1 5G launched in India: Things You Should Know

Vivo has today launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone in India called Vivo T1 5G. The new smartphone comes with 120Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera setup, Snapdragon 695 SoC and more. Let’s see the price, availability and specifications of the Vivo T1 5G.
1Price and Variants
The Vivo T1 5G comes in three storage variants – 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. They are priced at Rs 15,990, Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990 respectively. It comes in Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy colour options.
2Availability
Vivo T1 5G will be exclusively available for sale via Flipkart. The first sale will be held on February 14 at 12 noon on the e-commerce portal. It will also be available on Vivo online shop and retail stores.
3Display
The Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate.
4Processor and Software
The Vivo T1 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood that runs at a clock rate as high as 2.2 GHz. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 11 on the software side.
5Camera
There is a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f 1.8 aperture, a 2MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor with f 2.4 aperture. On the front, this one has a 16MP selfie camera with f 2.0 aperture.
6Battery
The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also supports reverse charging with an OTG cable, which transforms your phone into a power bank to keep you and your other devices active.
7Connectivity and Dimensions
The phone comes with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C. It measures 164.00 × 75.84 × 8.25mm and it weighs 187 grams.