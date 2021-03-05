Vivo Y31s Standard Edition announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000mAh battery

The Vivo 31s Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a water-drop notch at the top, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Vivo has silently expanded its Y series with the launch of Vivo Y31s Standard Edition in China. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition comes with almost identical specs as of Vivo Y31s launched earlier this year except for chipset and display size.



Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is priced at 1,699 (approx Rs 19,100) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is available in three colour options— Lake Light Blue, Titanium Gray, and White colour options.

Vivo Y31s Standard Edition specifications



The Vivo 31s Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a water-drop notch at the top, 20:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.



Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.



On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone has 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.





Vivo Y31s Standard Edition is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. On the connectivity front, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and USB Type-C port. The phone measures 164.15x75.35x8.50mm and weighs 188.4 grams.