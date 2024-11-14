Vivo Y300 5G India Launch: Everything to Expect

Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch a new Y-series phone in India, the Vivo Y300 5G. The Vivo Y300+ 5G was also launched in India earlier last month, and this will be the second handset in the Y300 series.

Vivo Y300 5G: India Launch Details

The Vivo Y300 5G India launch will occur on November 21 at noon IST. The smartphone will be available in three shades: emerald green, phantom purple, and titanium silver.

The Vivo Y300 is said to be equipped with a Sony IMX882 portrait camera and an AI Aura Light, and it supports 80W fast charging. Design-wise, the teaser shared by Vivo India suggests that the device shares its design with the Vivo Y200 5G, which was launched in Thailand recently. If true, the device could get a dual rear camera setup and a punch-hole design on the front.

Vivo Y300 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Vivo Y200 5G

If the Vivo Y300 5G for India is indeed a rebranded Vivo Y200 5G that was launched in Thailand, then it could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 394 ppi, and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

The Y200 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. A microSD card can expand storage up to 2TB.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with PDAF and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.45 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

The device’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. It runs on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It packs stereo speakers and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.