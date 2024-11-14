Vivo Y300 5G India Launch: Everything to Expect

HomeNewsVivo Y300 5G India Launch: Everything to Expect

Vivo Y300 5G India launch details have been leaked online, suggesting the device will support 80W fast charging, and will launch later this month.

Vivo has confirmed that it will soon launch a new Y-series phone in India, the Vivo Y300 5G. The Vivo Y300+ 5G was also launched in India earlier last month, and this will be the second handset in the Y300 series.

Vivo Y300 5G: India Launch Details

The Vivo Y300 5G India launch will occur on November 21 at noon IST. The smartphone will be available in three shades: emerald green, phantom purple, and titanium silver.

The Vivo Y300 is said to be equipped with a Sony IMX882 portrait camera and an AI Aura Light, and it supports 80W fast charging. Design-wise, the teaser shared by Vivo India suggests that the device shares its design with the Vivo Y200 5G, which was launched in Thailand recently. If true, the device could get a dual rear camera setup and a punch-hole design on the front.

Vivo Y300 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Vivo Y200 5G

If the Vivo Y300 5G for India is indeed a rebranded Vivo Y200 5G that was launched in Thailand, then it could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 394 ppi, and up to 1800 nits of peak brightness. It also supports 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut.

The Y200 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. A card can expand storage up to 2TB.

The device has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with PDAF and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP f/2.45 selfie sensor. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support.

The device’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. It runs on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It packs stereo speakers and is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. There’s also an under-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

