Vivo Y18t Launched in India: Should You Buy it?

The Vivo Y18t smartphone has been launched in India at a price point below Rs 10,000. The device shares most of its specifications and design language with the Vivo Y18i, which debuted in India earlier in July this year. Here’s everything the device has to offer.

Vivo Y18t: Price, Availability

Priced at Rs 9,499, the Vivo Y18t is available in a single 4GB + 128GB model in Space Black and Gem Green. It is also available via Vivo’s online E-store and offline retail stores.

Vivo Y18t: Specifications

The Vivo Y18t has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1612 × 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, and 269 ppi. It is powered by the Unisoc T612 Chipset, which is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to 1TB.

The Vivo Y18t has a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 0.08MP sensor with f/3.0 Aperture at the back. It also has an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The Vivo Y18t runs on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14 out of the box.

The Y18t sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face recognition. It is also IP54-rated and supports FM radio. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo Y18t: Should You Buy it?

The Vivo Y18t competes with the Infinix Hot 50 5G, which costs Rs 9,999 and offers a better set of specs. Not only does it offer a superior chipset with 5G support, but it also has a display with a higher 120Hz refresh rate. While the difference may be negligible in the real world, the Inifnix handset still sports slightly faster 18W fast charging compared to the 15W found in the Vivo Y18t.

The Infinix device features a triple rear camera setup, whereas the Vivo model includes a dual rear camera system. However, we can’t comment on their real-world performance as we haven’t tested the devices yet.

In conclusion, the Infinix Hot 50 5G offers significantly better value for only 500 rupees more than Vivo’s handset.