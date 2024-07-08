Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo has launched two new devices under its Y28 series in India, including the Y28s and the Y28e. The first smartphone in the series, called Vivo Y28, was launched in the country back in January. The two new handsets are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity Processor and share a number of other specs too, except for the cameras.

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e: Price, Availability

The Vivo Y28s has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, Rs 15,499 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the top-end 8GB+128GB variant. The vivo Y28e on the other hand, will be priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 11,999 for 4GB+128GB variant. Both the smartphones will be available in two color variants, each. The Y28s comes with Vintage Red and Twinkling Purple, while the Y28e dazzles in Vintage Red and Breeze Green.

The smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores starting today, July 8.

Vivo Y28s, Vivo Y28e: Specifications

The Vivo Y28s 5G and the Y28e 5G come with a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display with a 1612 x 720 Pixel resolution and 840 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, the display supports a 90Hz Refresh Rate and 83% NTSC colour gamut along with 269 ppi.

The handsets pack the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Chipset under the hood. The phones run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM on the Y28s and up to 4GB on the Y28e. They have up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB using a hybrid microSD card.

There is a dual camera setup on the back of the devices. The Y28s includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, this one has an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Y28e gets a 13MP main sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and then a 5MP sensor on the front.

The phones are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support. The phones come with connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo and USB Type-C. They are also IP64 rated.