Vivo Y21T launched in India with 50MP camera, 90Hz display

Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Vivo Y21T. The smartphone comes with a 90Hz display and comes with a 50MP primary camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon processor and is available in two colour options. The device also supports 18W fast charging. Vivo Y21T is priced at Rs 16,490 in India for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant and is available in White and Blue colour options. It is available for purchase via offline channels in the country.

Vivo Y21T Specifications

The Vivo Y21T comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. You also get 1GB of extended RAM.

Read More: Vivo Y32 announced, What’s new in it?

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y76 5G runs Android 11-based FunTouchOS 12. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well. Moreover, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.