Vivo Y32 announced, What’s new in it?

Vivo has announced a new Y-series smartphone called as Y32 smartphone in China. The phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC, 13MP dual rear camera, Android 11, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y32 price

The latest device from Vivo is priced at 1399 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Foggy Night and Harumi Blue colours. However, there is no information on Indian availability as of yet.

Specs

The Vivo Y32 has a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It also offers 4GB extended RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies with an f/2.4 lens. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y32 runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port as well. Besides, the phone measures 164.26×76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.