Vivo Y32 announced, What’s new in it?

Vivo Y32 has been launched in China. There is no word on whether the Vivo Y32 will be made available in India or not.

Vivo has announced a new Y-series smartphone called as Y32 smartphone in China. The phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 SoC, 13MP dual rear camera, Android 11, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Vivo Y32 price

The latest device from Vivo is priced at 1399 Yuan (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Foggy Night and Harumi Blue colours. However, there is no information on Indian availability as of yet.

Specs

The Vivo Y32 has a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset which is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It also offers 4GB extended RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

For photography, the phone comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies with an f/2.4 lens. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y32 runs Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port as well. Besides, the phone measures 164.26×76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

 

