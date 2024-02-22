HomeNewsVivo Y200e 5G Launched In India: Check Specs, Price, & More

Vivo Y200e 5G Launched In India: Check Specs, Price, & More

Vivo has announced a new smartphone called the Y200e 5G with specifications such as a Snapdragon chipset, triple rear cameras and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Vivo Y200e 5G launched

Vivo has debuted a new lower mid-range smartphone in India with a premium design called the Vivo Y200e 5G. The new smartphone is competing mainly with the Poco X6 5G. Further, the handset has specifications such as a Snapdragon processor, 128GB of storage and more.

Vivo Y200e 5G: Price, Availability

The Y200e 5 comes in two variants, such as 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. These variants are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. It comes in two shades, including Black Diamond and Saffron Orange. The Y200e 5G is available for pre-orders via the Vivo India website, Flipkart, and offline stores in India. It can be purchased starting February 27.

Vivo Y200e 5G: Specifications

The Y200e 5G runs on Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14 and sports a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1200 nits, 100% P3 colour gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

The Vivo smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP-megapixel f/1.79 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera and a flicker sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, which is housed in a punch-hole at the top of the display.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C port and GPS. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and a stereo speaker setup for audio.

Vivo Y200e 5G

Vivo Y200e 5G
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB)6, 8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera16MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + Flicker Sensor
  • Battery50000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

