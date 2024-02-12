The Vivo Y200e runs on Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1200 nits nits, 100% P3 colour gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The Vivo smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP-megapixel OIS-assisted f/1.79 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera and a flicker sensor. There is 16-megapixel front facing camera which is housed in a punch-hole at the top of the display.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port and GPS. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and a stereo speaker setup for audio.