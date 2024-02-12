The Vivo Y200e runs on Android 14 based FunTouchOS 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1200 nits nits, 100% P3 colour gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.
The Vivo smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP-megapixel OIS-assisted f/1.79 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera and a flicker sensor. There is 16-megapixel front facing camera which is housed in a punch-hole at the top of the display.
The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port and GPS. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and a stereo speaker setup for audio.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Gold
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|Android 14, FunTouchOS 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + Flicker sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration