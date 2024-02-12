  1. Home
Vivo Y200e 5G

Brand: Vivo
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM (GB) 6,8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP + Flicker Sensor
  • Battery 50000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo Y200e runs on 14 based FunTouchOS 14 and sports a 6.67-inch HDR10+ with a of 120Hz, peak brightness of 1200 nits nits, 100% P3 colour gamut, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB 2.2 storage.

The Vivo smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP-megapixel OIS-assisted f/1.79 main sensor, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth camera and a flicker sensor. There is 16-megapixel front facing camera which is housed in a punch-hole at the top of the display.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5.1, USB-C port and GPS. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for and a stereo speaker setup for audio.

Vivo Y200e 5G Specs

Vivo Y200e 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Green, Gold

Vivo Y200e 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Vegan Leather

Vivo Y200e 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Vivo Y200e 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo Y200e 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, FunTouchOS 14

Vivo Y200e 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor + Flicker sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.0 aperture

Vivo Y200e 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo Y200e 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, GLONASS, NavIC

Vivo Y200e 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration

