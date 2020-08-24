Advertisement

Vivo Y20, Y20i key specs revealed online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 1:53 pm

Latest News

Ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.
Advertisement

Vivo is reportedly working on two new smartphones, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i. Now, ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. 

 

As per known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i will share a similar set of specifications. The Vivo Y20 will be available in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colour options, while the Vivo Y20i will be available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White colour options. 

 

Both the smartphones will be loaded with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. Both of them will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The Vivo Y20 will be backed by a 4GB of RAM and Vivo Y20i will be loaded with a 3GB of RAM. Both the smartphones will come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

 

Advertisement

On the camera front, both of them will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

Both the smartphones will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery. The Vivo Y20 will come with 18W fast charging support, while the Y20i will come with standard charging option. The smartphones will come with Android 10 operating system with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it.

Vivo Y1s goes official with 6.22-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vodafone users to get 1 Year extended warranty on Vivo X50 series

Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

Latest News from Vivo

You might like this

Tags: Vivo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung OneUI 2.5 update will be rolled out for Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to launch in India on August 25

OnePlus Nord gets new Oxygen OS update with improved camera and charging experience

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies