Vivo Y20, Y20i key specs revealed online

Ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

Vivo is reportedly working on two new smartphones, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i. Now, ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online.

As per known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i will share a similar set of specifications. The Vivo Y20 will be available in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colour options, while the Vivo Y20i will be available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White colour options.

Both the smartphones will be loaded with a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. Both of them will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The Vivo Y20 will be backed by a 4GB of RAM and Vivo Y20i will be loaded with a 3GB of RAM. Both the smartphones will come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, both of them will feature a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both the smartphones will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery. The Vivo Y20 will come with 18W fast charging support, while the Y20i will come with standard charging option. The smartphones will come with Android 10 operating system with FunTouch OS 10.5 running on top of it.