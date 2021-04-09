Advertisement

Vivo Y19 gets Android 11 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2021 4:50 pm

Vivo Y19 was launched in November 2019 in India with FunTouch OS 9.2 UI based Android 9 Pie.
Vivo has rolled out Android 11-based Funtouch OS update to Vivo Y19 smartphone in India. The phone was launched in November 2019 in India with FunTouch OS 9.2 UI based Android 9 Pie.

 

Vivo Y19 later received Android 10 update and is currently running on the software version PD1934F_EX_A_1.70.12.

Some users on Twitter have revealed that Vivo Y19 has started receiving the Android 11 update in India. The update carries the firmware version rev 6.73.6 and is 3.2GB in size.

 

The update will bring Android 11 features like notification history, priority chat function, and chat bubbles, improved media controls, and one-time-permission improvements.

 

You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

 

However after receiving the update, some users have also reported various issues. One user reported that the phone stopped reading the microSD after updating while other user reported that the Kids Mode on the smartphone has stopped working.

 

To recall, Vivo Y19 features a 6.53-inch FHD + Halo display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It is powered with an Octa-core Mediatek's Helio P65 (MT6768) processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5000mAh non-removable battery with support for 18W dual-engine fast charging.

 

Vivo Y19 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with 16-megapixels as a primary sensor with f/1.78, an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it employs a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0

Vivo Y19 launched in India for Rs 13,990

Vivo X50 gets Android 11 update in India

Vivo V20 SE receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India

Vivo V17 receives Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India

