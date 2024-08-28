The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a 6.78-inch LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (720 × 1600 pixels) resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole notch.
Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It sports up to 8GB of memory and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 14 based on XOS.
The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens with an LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 32MP f/2.2 front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.
It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP54 rated.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Black, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|LTPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, XOS
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.6 primary sensor + AI f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|32MP, f/2.2 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|Dual LED Flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP54