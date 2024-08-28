  1. Home
Infinix Hot 50 5G
Brand: Infinix
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM (GB) 4, 8
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.78-inch, 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Front Camera 32MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Infinix Hot 50 sports a 6.78-inch LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an (720 × 1600 pixels) resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole notch.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It sports up to 8GB of memory and up to 128GB of 2.2 internal storage which is expandable. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with 14 based on XOS.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an lens with an flash and f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 32MP f/2.2 front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP54 rated.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Specs

Infinix Hot 50 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Blue, Black, Green

Infinix Hot 50 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Infinix Hot 50 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type LTPS LCD
Screen Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz

Infinix Hot 50 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Phone RAM 4 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Infinix Hot 50 5G Software

OS & UI Android 14, XOS

Infinix Hot 50 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor + AI f/2.2 sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 32MP, f/2.2 aperture
Front Camera Features Dual LED Flash

Infinix Hot 50 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Infinix Hot 50 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Infinix Hot 50 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP54

