The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a 6.78-inch LTPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an HD+ (720 × 1600 pixels) resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 500 nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole notch.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It sports up to 8GB of memory and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage which is expandable. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with Android 14 based on XOS.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP f/1.6 primary shooter, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens with an LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 32MP f/2.2 front shooter which is supported by a dual LED flash setup.

It further packs a 5000mAh battery unit and 33W charging support. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options of the device include 5G, 4G, WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. It is also IP54 rated.