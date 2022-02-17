Vivo Y15s tipped to launch in India soon

Vivo Y15s was announced in Singapore last year as a Y-series smartphone. Now seems like the company will launch Vivo Y15s in India soon.

As per a report, Vivo Y15s is launching this week itself in the Indian market. In addition, the pricing of Vivo Y15s in India has also been leaked.

The Vivo Y15s will reportedly be priced at somewhere in between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 in the Indian market. Since the phone has already gone official, we already know the specifications.

Specs

The Vivo Y15s comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution. The display panel also has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which is coupled with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

The Vivo Y15s runs Android 11(Go edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.96×75.2×8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.